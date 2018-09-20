-$0.35 EPS Expected for Ensco Plc (ESV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) will report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ensco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Ensco posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ensco will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ensco.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.69 million. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 29.25%. Ensco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESV. BTIG Research began coverage on Ensco in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. DNB Markets lowered Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ensco from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ensco by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ensco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ensco by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ensco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ensco during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 515,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,758,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.88. Ensco has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.69%.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

