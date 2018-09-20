$0.28 EPS Expected for PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.24. PGT Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $169.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4,969.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,918. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

