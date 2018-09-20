$0.28 EPS Expected for PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.24. PGT Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $169.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 4,969.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,918. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply