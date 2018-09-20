$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. CalAmp reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. CalAmp had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAMP shares. ValuEngine lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. First Analysis set a $29.00 price objective on CalAmp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded CalAmp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,664.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,202,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,895,000 after buying an additional 456,236 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 1,685.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 437,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 413,221 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,071,000 after buying an additional 361,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 271,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 464,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,892,000 after buying an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMP stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $795.60 million, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.91.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.