$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Hibbett Sports reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.14). Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 28.2% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 34.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $1,028,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $6,630,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $1,145,000.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $20.60. 490,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,623. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $385.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

