$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Hibbett Sports reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hibbett Sports.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.14). Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 28.2% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 34.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $1,028,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $6,630,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $1,145,000.
Shares of Hibbett Sports stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $20.60. 490,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,623. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $385.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
