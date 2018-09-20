$0.16 EPS Expected for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Ferroglobe posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ferroglobe.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Ferroglobe’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ferroglobe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

GSM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

