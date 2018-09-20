$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Servicesource International Inc (SREV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Servicesource International’s earnings. Servicesource International also reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Servicesource International will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Servicesource International.

Get Servicesource International alerts:

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.47 million. Servicesource International had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.

SREV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Servicesource International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Servicesource International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of SREV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 287,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,560. Servicesource International has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $256.24 million, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director Bruce Dunlevie bought 30,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $90,398.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,182 shares in the company, valued at $420,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Servicesource International in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Servicesource International in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Servicesource International in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Servicesource International in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company's solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Servicesource International (SREV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.