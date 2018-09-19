Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 170.8% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 119,575 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,674,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,599,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,436,000.

EWT traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,092. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

