Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $2.22 Million Stake in JD.Com Inc (JD)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JD. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JD.Com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.Com by 34.6% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,435,000 after buying an additional 260,100 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.Com by 72.1% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in JD.Com by 4,784.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JD.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

JD traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.52. 140,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,265,845. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,644.00 and a beta of 1.40. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $122.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.78 billion. JD.Com had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.