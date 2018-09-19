Zoin Trading 9% Higher This Week (ZOI)

Zoin (CURRENCY:ZOI) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Zoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Coinroom. Zoin has a market capitalization of $720,905.00 and $3,402.00 worth of Zoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zoin has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,308.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.29 or 0.03263948 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.81 or 0.06722379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00837549 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.01715984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00165154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.87 or 0.01762671 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00324942 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zoin Profile

ZOI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. Zoin’s total supply is 18,374,799 coins. The official website for Zoin is official-zoin.org . The Reddit community for Zoin is /r/zoinofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoin’s official Twitter account is @ZoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zoin Coin Trading

Zoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinroom, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.