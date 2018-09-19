Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $737,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 12.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,366,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,376,000 after purchasing an additional 153,007 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 102.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $1,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roman Trawicki sold 8,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $764,852.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $169,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,467 shares of company stock worth $19,488,185. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.73.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

