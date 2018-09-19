Zions Bancorp (ZION) PT Lowered to $59.00

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zions Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Get Zions Bancorp alerts:

ZION stock opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Zions Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Zions Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. Zions Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other news, insider Rebecca K. Robinson sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $341,903.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leeanne B. Linderman sold 5,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $268,421.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,029. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 11.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.