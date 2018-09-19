Zilliqa Trading Up 2.8% This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $252.53 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Korbit and Huobi. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00269057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00150424 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.28 or 0.06556526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008282 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,780,347,516 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OOOBTC, Gate.io, Upbit, Kucoin, Coinone, OKEx, Zebpay, Bitbns, WazirX, Huobi, HitBTC, FCoin, Tokenomy, OTCBTC, BiteBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Kyber Network, Bithumb, IDEX, DEx.top, DDEX, BitForex, GOPAX, BitMart, UEX, Coinhub, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Korbit, Koinex, Hotbit and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

