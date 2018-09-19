Zenyatta Ventures Ltd (ZEN) Director Donald Stephen Bubar Buys 50,500 Shares

Zenyatta Ventures Ltd (CVE:ZEN) Director Donald Stephen Bubar purchased 50,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,755.00.

Donald Stephen Bubar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 12th, Donald Stephen Bubar bought 33,000 shares of Zenyatta Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,160.00.

ZEN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,469. Zenyatta Ventures Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.98.

Zenyatta Ventures (CVE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Zenyatta Ventures

Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

