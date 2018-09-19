Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) will announce sales of $151.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.00 million to $153.00 million. Zendesk reported sales of $112.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $585.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $584.20 million to $588.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $765.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $737.00 million to $803.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $141.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.96 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ZEN. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zendesk to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.31.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -67.61 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $109,136.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,508.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilarie A. Koplow sold 2,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $165,531.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,470.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,131 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,858. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 31.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,774 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 36.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,174,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,462,000 after purchasing an additional 579,772 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 11.5% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,425,000 after purchasing an additional 220,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,802,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 5,591.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,596,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,164 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.