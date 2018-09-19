Zebra Capital Management LLC Trims Position in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,916 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in First Financial Bancorp by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 32,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,055,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,698 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “$31.40” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Stollings sold 15,847 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $500,606.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vince Berta bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,527 shares in the company, valued at $195,483.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,193 shares of company stock worth $66,237. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.03. 42,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.69%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

