Zebra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ArQule, Inc. (ARQL)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArQule by 156.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,389,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArQule by 14.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,860,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 363,510 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,521,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,943,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArQule by 1,631.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,726,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,259 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArQule alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on ArQule and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

ArQule stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.01. ArQule, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. analysts forecast that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL).

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.