Zebra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,733,000 after purchasing an additional 308,568 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,060,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 213,320 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 599,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 116,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th.

In other news, SVP Sharon A. Schaubert sold 12,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $419,985.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,338 shares of company stock valued at $831,566. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSBI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.44. 1,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,887. The company has a market cap of $804.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 8.50%. analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.22%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits.

