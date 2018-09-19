Zap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,050.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 24% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 63.8% higher against the dollar. One Zap token can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $2,050.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00274230 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00152255 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.38 or 0.06931983 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008301 BTC.

About Zap

Zap launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,892,535 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

