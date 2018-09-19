Zalando (ZAL) PT Set at €52.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zalando currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.07 ($51.24).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €35.55 ($41.34) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

