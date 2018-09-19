Zalando (ZAL) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZAL. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.07 ($51.24).

Zalando stock opened at €36.37 ($42.29) on Wednesday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

