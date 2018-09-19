Zacks: Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) Given $5.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Quest Resource an industry rank of 24 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

QRHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.81.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. equities analysts expect that Quest Resource will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

