Zacks: Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $57.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Middlefield Banc an industry rank of 165 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.80. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520. The stock has a market cap of $155.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $54.90.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 million. research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

In related news, Director William J. Skidmore sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $35,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth E. Jones sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $61,773.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 13,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

