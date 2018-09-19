Zacks: Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) Given $12.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $12.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Luther Burbank an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Luther Burbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Luther Burbank in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 556,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 61,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,679. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $647.48 million and a P/E ratio of 7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million. equities analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

