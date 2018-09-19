Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) to Hold

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Keryx is completely dependent on Auryxia for growth as it is the only approved product in the company’s portfolio. Keryx's launch of Auryxia for the second indication — iron deficiency anemia (IDA) in chronic kidney disease patients — is boosting sales of the company, given that the IDA market holds great potential. Keryx entered a definitive merger agreement with Akebia Therapeutics that will create a fully integrated company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with chronic kidney diseases. The combined company will be well positioned to create significant shareholder value and accelerate growth beyond what either company would achieve separately. However, Auryxia faces stiff competition in the United States from existing players. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KERX. BidaskClub cut shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Maxim Group cut shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.52.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). research analysts expect that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,950,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,412,000 after purchasing an additional 230,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 534,831 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,278,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 361,533 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,190,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 96,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,056,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 102,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

