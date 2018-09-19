Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hoya (HOCPY) to “Hold”

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

HOCPY opened at $60.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. Hoya has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Hoya had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. analysts expect that Hoya will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

