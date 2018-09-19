Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) to Hold

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Andeavor Logistics LP engages in the ownership, operation, development and acquisition of crude oil and refined products logistics assets. It operating segments consist of Gathering, Processing and Terminalling and Transportation. Gathering segment consists of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering systems in the North Dakota Williston Basin/Bakken Shale area and the Uinta, Vermillion and greater Green River basins. Processing segment consists of gas processing complexes, including an interest in Green River Processing LLC, which owns fractionation facility and gas processing complexes. Terminalling and Transportation segment consists of regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport. Andeavor Logistics LP, formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP, is headquartered in San Antonio, TX. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Andeavor Logistics to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 target price on shares of Andeavor Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.82.

Shares of NYSE ANDX opened at $49.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Andeavor Logistics has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $55.21.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.61 million. Andeavor Logistics had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Andeavor Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 48,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,390,159.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,119 shares in the company, valued at $17,052,329.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens acquired 56,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.79 per share, with a total value of $2,766,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,125.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 182,017 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,283. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Andeavor Logistics during the second quarter worth about $75,252,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Andeavor Logistics by 3,300.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Andeavor Logistics by 106.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,914,000 after purchasing an additional 952,847 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andeavor Logistics during the second quarter worth about $25,105,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Andeavor Logistics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,121,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,996,000 after purchasing an additional 524,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

