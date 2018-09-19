Zacks Investment Research Lowers Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) to Hold

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

ORRF stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $201.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.22.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 13.36%. equities research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 214.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 37.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 23,168 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 54.2% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 286,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 100,497 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $3,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

