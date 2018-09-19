Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to Hold

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Expansion into new markets, focus on strengthening the card business, higher interest rates and rising loan demand will benefit the bank’s financials. While dismal mortgage banking performance (as originations continue to decline) remains a major concern, lower tax rates and easing of stringent regulations are expected to offer some support. Also, the company's enhanced capital deployment plans reflect strong balance sheet.”

JPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “$111.53” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $92.52 and a 52-week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 13.18%. equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 6,846,550 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,342,000 after buying an additional 4,634,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,209,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,504,036,000 after buying an additional 3,913,869 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,427,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,576,000 after buying an additional 2,769,926 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,896,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

