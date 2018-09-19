Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ekso Bionics (EKSO) to Sell

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $127.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.40.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 327.12%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.