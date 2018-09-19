Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Countrywide (CYWDF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Countrywide (OTCMKTS:CYWDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Countrywide plc provides property services which includes estate agency and lettings network. The company’s business unit consists of Retail, London, B2B and Financial Services. Countrywide plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

CYWDF stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Countrywide has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through UK Sales and Lettings, London Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

