Zacks Investment Management Invests $210,000 in Cree, Inc. (CREE)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,041 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Cree in the second quarter worth $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cree by 1,320.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cree by 41.6% in the second quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 target price on Cree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.56. 3,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,672. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $51.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The LED producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.69 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Todd Emerson sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $1,031,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,006.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

