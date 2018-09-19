Zacks: Fluent Inc (FLNT) Given $4.20 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $4.20 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Fluent an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FLNT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Shares of FLNT opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Fluent has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.27.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $56.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. sell-side analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluent news, major shareholder Michael Brauser sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 100,000 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 170,000 shares of company stock worth $397,300 and have sold 1,650,000 shares worth $4,133,000. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

