Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce $9.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.50 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $12.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $58.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.06 million to $65.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.27 million per share, with estimates ranging from $28.90 million to $56.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RETA. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of RETA traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.00. 244,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,238. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 2.68.

In related news, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $173,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $372,742.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140 shares in the company, valued at $7,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after acquiring an additional 311,924 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $6,962,000. Prosight Management LP boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 297,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 124,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 53,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 545,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after acquiring an additional 51,767 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

