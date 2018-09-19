Zacks: Brokerages Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) to Announce $2.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to post $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. Littelfuse reported earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $9.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $459.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $130,968.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 461,086 shares in the company, valued at $102,006,055.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 150 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $34,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,314,954 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,458.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 125,084 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $10.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.43. 574,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,227. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $182.03 and a 1 year high of $238.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

