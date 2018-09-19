Zacks: Brokerages Expect GoPro Inc (GPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.87 Million

Equities analysts expect GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce sales of $271.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.30 million and the lowest is $268.31 million. GoPro reported sales of $329.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.27 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 price target on GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut GoPro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of GoPro stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.33. 3,951,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.23. GoPro has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 5,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $31,948.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,288.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GoPro by 8.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in GoPro by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in GoPro by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in GoPro by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GoPro by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

