Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dorian LPG’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.13). Dorian LPG posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorian LPG will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dorian LPG.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.89 million. Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%.

LPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorian LPG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 62,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,748 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,849,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,767,000 after buying an additional 272,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,359,000 after buying an additional 338,709 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPG opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $407.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.02. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

