Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) will announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. American Financial Group posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

AFG opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $101.01 and a 1 year high of $121.69. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $2,926,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 119,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $13,328,007.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,638 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,077. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

