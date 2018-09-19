Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steris PLC (STE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $655.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will report sales of $655.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Steris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $650.90 million and the highest is $660.70 million. Steris reported sales of $634.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steris will report full-year sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.87 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.63 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Steris’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Steris from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Steris from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

NYSE:STE opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.07. Steris has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $117.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

In other news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen L. Burton sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $148,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Steris by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,208,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,779,000 after purchasing an additional 102,550 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Steris by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Steris by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steris by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Steris by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

