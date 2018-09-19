Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $761.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.76 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 target price on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,330,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,829,000 after buying an additional 3,443,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,742,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,537 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,791,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,046,000 after acquiring an additional 970,312 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1,865.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,831,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NBR traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 338,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,896,603. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.64. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.72%.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

