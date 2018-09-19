Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to announce sales of $96.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.00 million. Glu Mobile reported sales of $85.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year sales of $378.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.10 million to $384.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $410.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $395.00 million to $429.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.56 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLUU shares. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Glu Mobile from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush set a $7.00 target price on Glu Mobile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 25,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric R. Ludwig sold 142,500 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,000 shares of company stock worth $2,774,725. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,321,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 165,118 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,049,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLUU traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $7.38. 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,227. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.17. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

