Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.33 Million

Brokerages predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report sales of $25.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.10 million and the lowest is $24.73 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $20.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $100.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.88 million to $102.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $106.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $103.15 million to $110.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $86.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $611.93 million, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $90.85.

In other news, insider Russell A. Colombo sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $35,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,721.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Pelham sold 1,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $147,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,825 shares of company stock worth $338,633 in the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,298,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

