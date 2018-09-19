Zacks: Analysts Set $51.50 Price Target for Unitil Co. (UTL)

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $51.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Unitil an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Unitil alerts:

UTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Unitil from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 1,016.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Unitil by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTL traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,808. The firm has a market cap of $781.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.40 million. sell-side analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.87%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unitil (UTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.