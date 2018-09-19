Zacks: Analysts Expect Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce $30.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $16.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $114.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $126.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $241.78 million per share, with estimates ranging from $205.11 million to $292.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.56). Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 382.83% and a negative return on equity of 94.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLVS. Guggenheim began coverage on Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,988. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,803,000 after purchasing an additional 53,266 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 1,017.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Finally, Jafra Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

