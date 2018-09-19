Zacks: Analysts Expect Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Anadarko Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.67. Anadarko Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 213%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anadarko Petroleum.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Anadarko Petroleum by 258.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,409 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 9.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 282,444 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 78.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 391,885 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after buying an additional 172,698 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 3.0% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 46,695 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APC stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. Anadarko Petroleum has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anadarko Petroleum (APC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.