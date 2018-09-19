Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. Pinnacle Foods posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Foods will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Foods.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Pinnacle Foods had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $741.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinnacle Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. CL King downgraded shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Foods from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of Pinnacle Foods stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,861. Pinnacle Foods has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Pinnacle Foods’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Pinnacle Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Foods by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Foods

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

