Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). MEI Pharma reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.76% and a negative net margin of 2,470.28%. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MEIP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

In related news, COO David M. Urso sold 9,500 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $34,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,309.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 934,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 107,650 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MEIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. 704,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,349. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.00.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

