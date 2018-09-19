Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.12. Golar LNG reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $59.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,319. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $35.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is -34.01%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

