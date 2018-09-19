Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.50 billion and the highest is $5.61 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $5.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $22.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $22.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $24.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dollar Tree from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 39,486 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,247,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $79.17 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

