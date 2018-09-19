Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) to Announce -$1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.94). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.91) to ($4.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($3.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,584.99% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Tullman bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $99,812.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,199.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Tullman bought 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 561.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 518.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.54. 4,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,503. The company has a market cap of $473.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $28.62.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

