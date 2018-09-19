XR Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 4,587 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 42,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 106,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,752,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $140.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $3,909,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $1,083,584.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

